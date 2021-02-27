Chagrin Valley dispatcher helps owner save choking dog

CHAGRIN VALLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - A dog will live to see another day after a veterinarian employee turned Chagrin Valley dispatcher helped its owner save the life of her furry friend.
Dispatcher Marra took a frantic call Wednesday, Feb. 17. The caller told Dispatcher Marra that her dog was choking on a bone.
Luckily, the woman reached Dispatcher Marra, who has a history working at a veterinarian clinic.
Dispatcher Marra told the woman how to perform the Heimlich Maneuver on a dog.
The dog was able to swallow the bone a few minutes later.
“While dispatchers are trained to handle human emergencies, most are not trained to handle animal emergencies,” Chagrin Valley Dispatch wrote in a post on their Facebook page. Dispatcher Marra was credited for doing everything she could to help someone in crisis.
Chagrin Valley Dispatch awarded Dispatcher Marra with a pawprint pin for going above and beyond her duty as a dispatcher.
