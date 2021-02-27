Cleveland FBI seeks suspect accused of robbing Macedonia bank

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland FBI is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a suspect accused of robbing Key Bank in Macedonia.
The crime occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at a bank located at 604 East Aurora Rd.
The Cleveland FBI said the suspect walked into the bank, approached an employee, slammed their hands on the counter and demanded cash in $50 and $100 bills.
The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, according to a press release.
The suspect left the bank and may have fled in a blue Honda Accord, the FBI said.
The FBI said a weapon was not seen during the robbery.
The FBI said the suspect is a man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall. He weighs about 220 pounds.
He wore black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black knit hat, black neck cover, black gloves and tan boots, according to a press release.
Contact the Macedonia Police Department or the Cleveland FBI with information about this robbery.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Reward money is available for information that leads to identification and prosecution of the person responsible.
