Cleveland Police seek 2 suspects accused of breaking into and stealing from a storage unit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two men accused of arriving to Metro Mini Storage in a stolen truck before breaking into and stealing from a unit.
Police said the crime at Metro Mini Storage occurred around 5:10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Police did not release details about the stolen black Dodge Ram truck.
The suspects entered Metro Mini Storage, located at 3815 Clark Avenue, by cutting through the parking lot fence, according to a Facebook post made by police.
The two men cut the lock to a storage unit with bolt cutters, police said.
They stole a dirt bike, a blue Dirt Bug mini bike and a black DeWalt case with a laser inside, police said.
The post said the men abandoned the stolen truck at Metro Mini Storage because it got stuck. The truck was recovered by police.
Contact Cleveland Division of Police Det. Santiago at 216-623-2710 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 with information about this crime.
