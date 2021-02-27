Elyria: State Route 2 closed briefly after single-vehicle crash lands 8 in hospital

(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | February 27, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 6:06 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The westbound lanes of Ohio State Route 2 just east of SR 57 were closed briefly Saturday afternoon after a single vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital.

The crash crash occurred at 4:05 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It was re-opened at 5:35 p.m.

Eight people in that vehicle were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to OSHP.

Additional details were not available. The crash remains under investigation.

