Elyria: State Route 2 closed briefly after single-vehicle crash lands 8 in hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The westbound lanes of Ohio State Route 2 just east of SR 57 were closed briefly Saturday afternoon after a single vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital.
The crash crash occurred at 4:05 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It was re-opened at 5:35 p.m.
Eight people in that vehicle were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to OSHP.
Additional details were not available. The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.