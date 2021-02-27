Lakewood woman claims RTA bus driver ignored stop, forcing her to wait for a later bus

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman claimed an RTA bus driver drove right past her stop without picking her up, forcing her to wait for the next bus to arrive.
“I screamed at him, and he kept going. And this is not the first time,” said Michele McKinley.
She was waiting for the 26 bus at Detroit Avenue and Alameda around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
“He didn’t even make eye contact; he just drove right past me as if this bus stop wasn’t even here,” she told 19 News.
The RTA apologized through 19 News and offered possible explanations.
A Spokesperson said the driver could have been at the start or end of their shift and driving back to a garage, or the woman might not have been in the proper position at the stop, which could have led the driver to believe she was a pedestrian.
McKinley insists she was standing at the posted stop when the bus drove by.
She eventually boarded a later bus.
