17 more deaths; child among 64 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland
By Rachel Vadaj | February 26, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 10:31 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Friday that there were 17 new COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 341 citywide.

There were 64 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 25,074 confirmed cases citywide.

Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 10-years-old to their 70s.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

According to CDPH, 33 cases were transferred when health officials learned the individuals were not Cleveland residents.

There was a single-day increase of 58 COVID-19 deaths and 1,976 new cases in Ohio.

The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.

CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.

