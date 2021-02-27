Northeast Ohio weather: A spring-like weekend ahead!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Scattered showers early then partly sunny with breezy southwest winds and highs in the upper 40s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s.
Sunday: Scattered showers - most ending by noon with highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday night: Decreasing cloudiness with lows in the low 30s.
Monday: March arrives on gusty west winds and under partly cloudy skies with highs only approaching 40.
Monday night: Partly cloudy and cold with lows in the upper teens.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs approaching 40.
