Northeast Ohio weather: A spring-like weekend ahead!

Northeast Ohio weather: A spring-like weekend ahead!
19 First Alert Forecast
By Jon Loufman | February 27, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 8:01 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Scattered showers early then partly sunny with breezy southwest winds and highs in the upper 40s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s.

Sunday: Scattered showers - most ending by noon with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday night: Decreasing cloudiness with lows in the low 30s.

Monday: March arrives on gusty west winds and under partly cloudy skies with highs only approaching 40.

Monday night: Partly cloudy and cold with lows in the upper teens.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs approaching 40.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.