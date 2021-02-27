Ohio reports single-day increase of 54 COVID-19 deaths and 1,774 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health reported 17,237 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 966,154 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Saturday.
The 24-hour increase of 1,774 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 54 new deaths were included in the daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.
An additional 137,684 total cases and 2,577 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 50,197 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 7,130 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
