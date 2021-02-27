U.S. Marshals arrest Cleveland murder suspect in Las Vegas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 26-year-old man Friday night in Las Vegas who is wanted for a murder in Cleveland.
Nayshun Washington is a suspect in a July 13 shooting where 32-year-old Ervin Walker was injured, according to a press release.
Authorities said Walker died from injuries sustained in the shooting on Aug 6, 2020.
Investigation revealed that Washington and Walker fought before the shooting, according to a release.
Authorities said a warrant was issued for Washington’s arrest on Feb. 14.
A release said the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force discovered information that suggested Washington had fled to Nevada and was staying in a hotel on the Las Vegas strip.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force told U.S. Marshals in Las Vegas.
U.S. Marshals located Washington Friday night in the 100 block of South 7th Street in Las Vegas, according to a release.
U.S. Marshals arrested Washington without incident, authorities said.
Washington is currently in the Clark County Jail. He will be extradited to Cleveland to face charges, according to a press release.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.