Warrensville Heights apartment building is leaking like a sieve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cierra Smith can always expect an unexpected shower at her apartment complex in Warrensville Heights.
For the past five years, she has lived at the Clarkwood Green Apartments, and since an ownership change, she says nothing has been the same, especially when it comes to repairs on the property.
Cierra says she loves to swim; however, not in her complex where the ceiling leaks water.
“Yes, I am mad because they will pressure you to pay the rent; however, when it comes to repairs, they don’t keep up their end of the bargain,” said Smith.
According to Cierra, she pays nearly 8 hundred dollars a month to live at the Clarkwood Green apartment.
However, she feels like she isn’t getting her worth.
When she approaches her door to enter her apartment, a trash can is parked in the hallway, and it serves as a bucket to capture leaking water.
Inside her this place she calls home; it’s worst.
Debris and corrosion and what appears to be possible mold from water damage are visible. Cierra believes leaking comes from upstairs.
“The bathroom ceiling will leak if the neighbor turns on the shower,” says Cierra.
The nasty appearance of the window frames in both rooms of her home is destroyed with decay.
This lack of cooperation and communication is one reason why Cierra won’t be writing any endorsements.
The leasing-property manager who refused to go on camera for an interview 19 News directed us to the ownership and corporate management.
“I wouldn’t recommend that anyone move in the Clarkwood Green Apartments,” said Cierra.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.