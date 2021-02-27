WATCH: Ohio koala baby leaves mother’s pouch for the first time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - An adorable koala joey is venturing outside its mother’s pouch for the first time at the Columbus Zoo!
The zoo’s first koala baby in a decade, this little joey was born July 5, 2020.
Baby koalas crawl into their mother’s pouch immediately after birth and stay there for around six months. During that time, they grow from the size of a jellybean to, well, what you see below.
The zoo says it won’t know the joey’s gender until it becomes more independent.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.