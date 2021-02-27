WATCH: Ohio koala baby leaves mother’s pouch for the first time

🐨 Adorableness overload: It's been over a decade since the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a koala joey. The joey was born on July 5, 2020 to koala mom, Katy, and koala dad, Thoar. The 7-month-old koala joey has been venturing outside of mom's pouch to eat some eucalyptus leaves! 🍃 The sex of the joey has yet to be revealed–but once the joey is more independent, we'll be able to tell if it's a boy or girl. Katy and her joey are viewable to guests year-round, and they're currently in their indoor winter habitat. Swing over to the Zoo's Australia and the Islands region during your next visit for a chance to see Katy and her joey! https://bit.ly/3qkxL0g