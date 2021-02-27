Woman stabbed to death in Mount Pleasant neighborhood, suspect arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man was arrested and charged with the murder of a 38-year-old woman early Monday morning in a home on E. 151st St.
Carlton Knox was taken into custody Tuesday and is booked in the Cuyahoga County jail on a $1 million bond.
According to a report from the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to a 911 call Monday at 2:10 a.m. about a woman being assaulted. Once officers arrived at the scene, paramedics were already administering CPR to the victim, Antoinette Bryant Harris.
Bryant was taken to University Hospitals, where she was pronounced dead at 2:41 a.m.
Court documents obtained by 19 News show that Knox has faced criminal charges as far back as the ’80s. 19 News also learned that he was on probation the night of the homicide; according to court records, he was considered a “repeat violent offender.”
In his most recent criminal case, Knox was charged in March of 2019 with two counts of felonious assault. The case was assigned to the mental health docket.
Last July, Knox pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted felonious assault and was sentenced to probation.
No one living in the house where the homicide took place was available for an interview. Neighbors in the surrounding area had little personal information on Bryant or her family.
One resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, said Bryant was a reserved and introverted person and did not expect her to become the victim of murder.
Neighbors also had little knowledge of the suspect, Knox. 19 News presented them with a copy of his mugshot, but no one recognized him.
Knox’s preliminary hearing is set for March 5th.
