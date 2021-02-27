Missing adult alert cancelled for 76-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing from Youngstown home

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for Jerome Miller, 76, who went missing from his Youngstown residence on Saturday afternoon. (Source: Youngstown police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | February 27, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 7:18 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Youngstown police have cancelled the Missing Adult Alert they issued for a 76-year-old man who they say walked away from his home Saturday and did not return.

Jerome Miller left his residence on Frederick Douglas Place in Youngstown around 3 p.m., according to a media release. He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Miller is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weight 140 pounds, the release said. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a black coat.

