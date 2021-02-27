Missing adult alert cancelled for 76-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing from Youngstown home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Youngstown police have cancelled the Missing Adult Alert they issued for a 76-year-old man who they say walked away from his home Saturday and did not return.
Jerome Miller left his residence on Frederick Douglas Place in Youngstown around 3 p.m., according to a media release. He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
Miller is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weight 140 pounds, the release said. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a black coat.
