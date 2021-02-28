Cleveland art gallery explores Black excellence and inspiration with ‘Who Are Your Heroes?’ show

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An art show celebrating Black excellence was open to the public at the Deep Roots Experience gallery on Central Avenue Saturday.
“The show is called ‘Who Are Your Heroes?” said David Ramsey, the owner of the gallery. “It’s part of a Black excellence series running through the year to give us an opportunity to celebrate Black and Brown artists.”
The 3-year-old art gallery in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood unveiled the exhibit last Saturday.
“There are a ton of artists who deserve an opportunity not just to grow but to understand the business of art,” said Ramsey, who co-curated the show with Mr. Soul. “We want to give an opportunity to our community and others to celebrate.”
The show examines the connection between contemporary artists and their inspirations from within their culture, according to a gallery Facebook post. The show features, “artist of color, inspired by people of color, boldly proclaiming the strength of the black diaspora.”
“We need to have spaces where we can curate our own culture,” said Ramsey. “Art is a very important and powerful vehicle to do that.”
Ramsey invited the public to the gallery which is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings and by appointment, according to their website.
Ramsey added that the gallery will also be collaborating on a visual art show “Inspired by Basquiat” at the Wood and Green gallery in Cleveland Heights beginning on March 12.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.