Cleveland’s Kafela restaurant highlighted by DTLR a lifestyle retailer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family-owned restaurant Kafela is one of the restaurants here in Cleveland being highlighted by DTLR a lifestyle retailer.
DTLR purchased 50 meals from the restaurant at 6710 St Clair Ave. as part of their Mission 1865 campaign. They donated those meals to locals in need.
Supporting Black businesses is a way of life for DTLR, according to Jeff Clark is the retailer’s community manager.
“We want to push forward... let’s keep going even outside of Black History Month,” he said. “Let’s keep this momentum going.”
Kafela brings an L.A vibe to Cleveland, but with a twist, said owner Kayla Dial.
“The paint, the bar, we built everything,” she said. “We set everything up ourselves.”
Her sister Dawn Dial is also part of the team that makes customers smile early in the morning.
“Honestly, it doesn’t feel like work when you’re working with family,” she said.
