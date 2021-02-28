Doctors warn those with cabin fever: COVID-19 is still a threat, do not put your guard down

“We’ve seen the numbers have been going down, down, down, and that down has kind of reached a plateau. So, if we’re not careful we’re just going to go right back up,” she said. “I don’t know exactly what the vaccination numbers are in the State of Ohio, but I know in the United States as a whole only about 10% of the country has gotten both doses of either the Pfizer vaccine or Moderna vaccine. That’s nowhere near enough to get herd immunity. Even if you add it together with the estimated 15% to 20% who have been infected with COVID.”