Family of Arthur Keith, who was fatally shot by a CMHAPD officer, releases balloons in honor of his 20th birthday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family of Arthur Keith is releasing balloons Sunday to honor what would have been his 20th birthday.
Keith died at 19 after being fatally shot by a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police officer.
The balloon release is at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2530 Bundy Drive in Cleveland. It’s taking place near a tree where Keith was shot.
The incident leading to Keith’s death occurred around 5 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2020 on the city’s east side.
Police said CMHA officers approached a van in the parking lot of the King Kennedy housing complex because it matched the description of a van previously used in a shooting.
Police claim officers asked Keith to step out of the vehicle, and Keith allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at the officer. Shots were then fired by police.
The family of Keith claims he was shot in the back as he ran away. An attorney for the family said eyewitnesses corroborate that claim.
Video surveillance camera of the incident has not been released. Police investigation is ongoing.
