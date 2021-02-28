Northeast Ohio weather: Like a typical Sunday in April - not February!

19 First Alert Forecast - 2/28/2021
By Jon Loufman | February 28, 2021 at 6:46 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 7:59 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Scattered showers - most ending by noon with breezy south winds and highs in the upper 50s.

Tonight: Decreasing cloudiness with lows in the low 30s.

Monday: March arrives on gusty west winds, temperatures falling through the 30s and light, lake-effect snow showers.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy and cold with lows in the upper teens.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs approaching 40.

Tuesday night: Fair skies with lows in the upper 20s.

