Northeast Ohio weather: Like a typical Sunday in April - not February!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Scattered showers - most ending by noon with breezy south winds and highs in the upper 50s.
Tonight: Decreasing cloudiness with lows in the low 30s.
Monday: March arrives on gusty west winds, temperatures falling through the 30s and light, lake-effect snow showers.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy and cold with lows in the upper teens.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs approaching 40.
Tuesday night: Fair skies with lows in the upper 20s.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.