Miami Township: Pickup truck strikes 3 law enforcement vehicles stopped on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three law enforcement cruisers were struck by a motorist early Sunday as they provided traffic control on Interstate 75 in Miami Township.
David E. Nicholson, 74, of Richmond, Indiana, was driving northbound on I-75 in a 2017 GMC pickup truck near milepost 45, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Nicholson did not change lanes and struck two Miamisburg Police Department cruisers and one Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser.
All three had been stopped with their emergency lights on providing traffic control around a prior crash that was under investigation, according to the release.
Two cruisers were occupied when they were hit, according to OSHP. A trooper and a Miamisburg officer were taken to Kettering Hospital with minor injuries and were later released.
Nicholson was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. He was cited for failing to drive within marked lanes and failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
