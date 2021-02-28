No new deaths; 37 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

(Source: WISTV)
By Avery Williams | February 28, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 7:02 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Saturday that there were no new COVID-19 related deaths in the city,

The total cumulative deaths remains at 341 citywide.

There were 37 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 25,111 confirmed cases citywide.

Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 20 years old to their 70s.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

There was a single-day increase of 54 COVID-19 deaths and 1,774 new cases.

The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.

CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.

