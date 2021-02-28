5 Northeast Ohio businesses cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five Northeast Ohio businesses are at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited them for not following Gov. DeWine’s health orders.
Sky Mediterranean in Parma Heights was cited for improper conduct - disorderly activity, according to a press release.
This is the bar’s fourth citation.
OIU agents went to the bar to issue a citation stemming from a Feb. 20 incident involving Parma Heights Police, a release said.
OIU agents found a crowd of 200 to 300 of people when they arrived, and several people were fighting, according to a release.
The bar was also cited on Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and twice on Dec. 18.
Harvest Saloon in Strongsville was cited for improper conduct - disorderly activity, according to a press release.
When OIU agents arrived at the bar around 11:25 p.m. they found 200 customers, a live band and nearly full bar seating, a release said.
Patrons were standing shoulder-to-shoulder, and a release said there were no physical barriers between groups.
Rookies Sports Bar & Grill in Parma Heights was cited for improper conduct - disorderly activity, according to a press release.
When OIU agents and Parma Heights Police officers found 200 customers when arrived around 12:50 a.m., a release said.
OIU said every seat at the bar was occupied.
Waterbury Coach House in Lakewood was cited for improper conduct - disorderly activity, according to a press release.
OIU said agents found customers sitting beside each other at the bar when they arrived at the business around 8:55 p.m.
There were no physical barriers, and patrons were not social distancing, according to a press release.
The bar was previously cited by the OIU in January, a release said.
Colebrook Lounge in Orwell was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity, insanitary conditions (fixtures, equipment, tables, counters, coolers/refrigerators, or utensils not clean or sanitary), and insanitary conditions (alcoholic beverages not maintained in potable condition), according to a release.
OIU said agents and Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputies found customers close together and sitting beside each other at the bar when they arrived at the business around 12:20 a.m.
There were no physical barriers between groups, e press release said, and groups were not social distancing.
The release said these businesses will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for a hearing.
They may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission can suspend or even revoke their liquor license.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.