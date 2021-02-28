Ohio reports single-day increase of 60 COVID-19 deaths and 1,268 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health reported 17,297 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 967,422 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Sunday.
The 24-hour increase of 1,268 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 60 new deaths were included in the daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.
An additional 137,992 total cases and 2,588 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 50,279 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 7,134 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.