Trail of drag marks led Cleveland Police to 20-year-old man who was fatally shot

By Avery Williams | February 28, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 1:05 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers found a 20-year-old man fatally shot early Thursday morning when they followed drag marks coming from a stolen vehicle, Cleveland Police said.

Police said officers responded around 2 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Broadway and Booth avenues to investigate a stolen vehicle.

Officers found a trail of blood and drag marks coming from the car when they arrived, according to a statement from police.

The officers followed the trail and located the victim shortly after, police said.

The 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the head.

This matter remains under investigation.

Call Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME with information regarding this crime.

