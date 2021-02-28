Trail of drag marks led Cleveland Police to 20-year-old man who was fatally shot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers found a 20-year-old man fatally shot early Thursday morning when they followed drag marks coming from a stolen vehicle, Cleveland Police said.
Police said officers responded around 2 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Broadway and Booth avenues to investigate a stolen vehicle.
Officers found a trail of blood and drag marks coming from the car when they arrived, according to a statement from police.
The officers followed the trail and located the victim shortly after, police said.
The 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the head.
This matter remains under investigation.
Call Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME with information regarding this crime.
