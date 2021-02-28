Trump set to return to the spotlight with CPAC speech

Aside from criticizing Biden, Trump is expected to use the speech to discuss the future of the Republican Party and his “America First” movement, arguing they must stick with him to keep the new voters he brought into the party energized. And he will insist the party is united — “The only division is between a handful of Washington, D.C., establishment political hacks and everybody else all over the country,” he will say — even as he seeks to punish those he has deemed insufficiently loyal, including the No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney, and others who voted to impeach him.