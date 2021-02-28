Vehicle with disabled 6-year-old inside crashes into Westlake creek

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police had to help a driver and a disabled 6-year-old out of a car that crashed into a Westlake creek Thursday evening.
The crash occurred shortly before 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Sturbridge Apartments on Westford Circle, according to a Westlake police media release.
The vehicle missed the bridge on the property and drove into the creek, according to the release. The water in the creek was low and did not enter the passenger compartment of the vehicle.
Officers assisted the driver and the child out of the vehicle, the release said. Police say they noticed that the 28-year-old driver seemed impaired.
Both parties were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The driver was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, child endangering, and failure to secure a child in a booster seat, police said.
The child was turned over to a sober relatives, and authorities contacted Cuyahoga County Child and Family Services, the release said.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.