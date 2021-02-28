Wellington High School students build tools for social distancing in preparation for their return to the classroom

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - As students return to the classroom, many are making efforts to make sure they do so safely.
One group of students at Wellington High School are literally using their own two hands to make that happen.
And now, thanks in part to their Agricultural Mechanics Skills class, the transition will go a bit smoother.
“We’re about finished. We’ll probably have to work on it a few more days,” said senior Taylor Michael.
For weeks, the class has been building these Plexiglas dividers for the cafeteria. The dividers will run along the center of the tables so that students can sit socially distanced on either side.
“We know other schools that have made something similar to this, and it kind of gave us a good idea,” said senior, Jazmine Auble.
The students have also been working on another project: benches for Westwood Elementary School’s outdoor classroom.
When spring comes, the students will be able to enjoy the outdoor weather and socially distance in the fresh air.
Teacher Shannon Thome said her students are out of this world for what they’re doing. She’s very proud.
Wellington High School will welcome 201 students on Monday, and thanks to the efforts of these students and teachers, things will be safer.
