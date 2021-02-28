Willowick bar cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willowick bar is at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited the business for not following Gov. DeWine’s health orders.
Bogside Pub in Willowick was cited for improper conduct - disorderly activity, according to a press release.
OIU said agents and Willowick Police officers found customers close together and sitting beside each other at the bar when they arrived at the business around 12:15 a.m.
There were no physical barriers between groups, and groups were not social distancing, according to a press release.
The bar was previously cited by the OIU in September, a release said.
At a hearing for that citation, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission issued a 5-day suspension of their liquor license. The bar did have the option of forgoing the suspension by paying a $500 fine, according to a release.
The release said Bogside Pub will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for a second hearing.
The bar may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission can suspend or even revoke their liquor license.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.