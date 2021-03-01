Case Western lifts brief shelter in place order early Monday morning

By Steph Krane | March 1, 2021 at 5:42 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 5:43 AM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University lifted a shelter in place order less than 15 minutes after it issued it early Monday morning.

The school issued the warning just after 12:50 a.m. and lifted it at 1:05 a.m.

According to the school, officers from multiple police departments investigated a report of shots fired near East Boulevard and Euclid Avenue.

Case Western also issued a shelter in place order Friday after a shooting near East 123rd Street and Euclid Avenue.

On Feb. 19, police took four people into custody after a female student was robbed.

