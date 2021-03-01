Cleveland man rapes woman while out on parole, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help finding a man accused of raping a woman while out on parole.
Cleveland police said Aaron Hall, 35, was on parole for a 2012 robbery, when he attacked a woman on May 27, 2020.
According to police, Hall sexually assaulted the woman near the 2100 block of W. 81st Street.
Hall’s last known address is near the 12600 block of Leeila Avenue in Cleveland.
Reward money is available.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
