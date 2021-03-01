Cleveland Police arrest 15-year-old kidnapping suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police arrested a juvenile wanted for multiple west side carjackings, assaults, and a kidnapping Friday.
Police said on February 17th; a woman left her car running in a driveway on West 31st Street with her children, ages 3 and 6; inside the car, the suspect got into her car and drove off. A short time later, he threw the kids out of the car and kept going.
According to Cleveland Police, on February 21st, a woman was at the Caribe Bake Shop on Fulton Road; the suspect took her keys, assaulted her, and drove off in her car.
Police said on February 22; a man was warming up his car on West 32nd Street. The suspect approached him and took his vehicle, the victim tried to grab onto the car, and the suspect dragged him, causing multiple injuries.
On February 25, the suspect robbed a woman at Sackett Avenue and Scranton Road at gunpoint, taking her vehicle.
Second, District detectives were able to connect these crimes.
On Friday, the suspect crashed the vehicle he had taken on February 25, 2021, on I-90 at Dead Man’s Curve. A K9 officer located the suspect along with officers from the First and Second Districts. The juvenile is a suspect in multiple additional incidents, according to CPD
