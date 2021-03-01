Cleveland police identify 20-year-old man who was shot and killed, then found using drag marks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have identified 20-year-old Jaylen David Hatcher of Bedford as the man who was shot and killed Thursday morning.
Police found Hatcher when they followed drag marks coming from a stolen vehicle.
Officers responded around 2 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Broadway and Booth avenues to investigate a stolen vehicle, Cleveland police said.
Officers found a trail of blood and drag marks coming from the car when they arrived, according to a statement from police.
The officers followed the trail and located the victim shortly after, police said.
Hatcher was fatally shot in the head.
This matter remains under investigation.
Call Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME with information regarding this crime.
