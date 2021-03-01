Cuyahoga County Board of Health vaccinates 1500 at The Word Church in Warrensville Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jazz musician Cecil Recker made sure he woke up bright and early Sunday to get his Covid-19 vaccine shot at The Word Church in Warrensville Heights.
“I feel great,” he said. “We all need it.”
The church partnered with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to vaccinate about 1,500 people.
The church will be offering vaccinations every month until May by appointment only and maybe even beyond May.
The goal is to connect with the Black and brown communities to make sure they have access to the vaccine.
Ebony Lampkins is the Director of Outreach for the church.
She told 19 News the church’s motivation behind doing this: The startling numbers.
“It just feels good to be a part of that - knowing that we are doing our part understanding that our country has seen a record over 500,000 deaths from COVID,” she said.
If you are looking to get vaccinated, Lampkins wants you to know that the Word Church plans on being supportive every step of the way.
