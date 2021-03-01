Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week hoping to drive business to local restaurants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the last day of Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week, and for the past 10 days, people have been trying to get out and support local establishments.
The event aimed to bring people back Downtown after almost a year of pandemic shutdowns.
“I’m just glad to leave the house because I work at home so I’m home all day,” said one woman, who did not want to give her name.
Downtown has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic with many restaurants working through limited hours or some even shuttering.
One restaurant owner told 19 News that restaurant week combined with warmer weather means more people coming in to grab a bite and spend money.
Flannery’s Pub, Winking Lizard Tavern, and Market Garden Brewery are all reopening in March after long closures.
Now that the vaccines are available and coronavirus cases are on the decline, some say there’s light at the end of the tunnel.
“I’m glad we can finally start to get back to normal,” said one 19 News viewer.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.