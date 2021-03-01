Elderly Canton man beaten by driver after car accident

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 85-year-old Canton man was severely beaten after the driver of a car crashed into him early Sunday morning.
Family members said Ralph White suffered multiple injuries; including, facial fractures and brain bleeding.
According to Canton police, White’s car was struck around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of 8th Street NE.
After the crash, the driver of the car attacked White with his fists, before fleeing the scene.
If you have any information, please reach out to Canton police.
