Euclid police officer indicted on attempted rape charge, other wrongdoings involving a juvenile

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid police officer was indicted on seven counts, including attempted rape and other charges, stemming from an investigation involving a juvenile.
According to the police department, a complaint was made by a private citizen on Nov. 8, 2020 against Officer Donald Ivory alleging off-duty wrongdoing involving a juvenile.
Ivory was placed on leave and a criminal investigation was launched under the order of Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.
Detectives provided their findings on Friday to a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury, resulting in a seven-count indictment against Ivory for charges that include:
- 1 count of attempted rape
- 3 counts of gross sexual imposition
- 1 count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
- 1 count of tampering with evidence
- 1 count of intimidation of a victim
Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail and Chief Meyer said Ivory is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.
The case is currently being handled by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
This is a developing story.
