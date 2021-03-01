Ex-boyfriend of missing Shelby woman now charged with kidnapping, deputies say

John Henry Mack Jr. (Source: Richland County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel | March 1, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 2:46 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Richland County Sheriff deputies have charged the boyfriend of a missing Shelby woman with kidnapping and said he remains on the loose.

Shelby police said Melinda Kay Davis, 33, went missing on Feb. 25.

According to family members, Davis had been on her way to the Mansfield home of John Henry Mack Jr., her ex-boyfriend.

Davis was driving a BLack 2013 Vokswagen Jetta, Ohio plate JGZ8921.

Shelby police said they asked Richland County Sheriff deputies to check Mack’s home, but they were not there.

A search warrant was executed at the home and deputies said after processing the evidence and consulting with the Richland County prosecutor, they obtained an arrest warrant for Mack for kidnapping.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mack or locates the Black Jetta belonging to Davis, please call the US Marshal’s Tip line at 866-4WANTED (866-492-6833).

