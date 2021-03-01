Fake passenger wearing Cleveland Indians hat nets California driver a ticket for carpool violation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A California driver’s creative attempt at skipping the highway traffic jams resulted in a ticket for a carpool violation when police found a mannequin in the passenger seat.
The realistic-looking mannequin was outfitted with a Cleveland Indians mask, glasses, gray hair, and a protective face mask.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the mannequin was seated in the passenger seat of the driver’s Toyota Tacoma during the Feb. 19 traffic stop.
The driver told troopers that he has been using the mannequin for a least a year-and-a-half so he could use the carpool lanes.
The patrol trooper cited the driver at least $400 for the violation.
