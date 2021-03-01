Firelands High School evacuated, searched after student receives bomb threat via text message

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Firelands High School Monday after a student received a bomb threat via text message.
The sheriff’s office responded shortly after 11 a.m., according to a press release from the Lorain County Sheriff.
The school was immediately evacuated.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office, the school resource officer, and units from the road patrol investigated and developed a suspect, according to the release.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m. authorities questioned a student who admitted making the threat using an app on his iPhone, the release said.
The school was searched, and students and staff members returned to class for the remainder of the day.
The student who allegedly sent the text was charged with inducing panic and was taken to the Lorain County Detention Home, the release said.
The student’s name is not being released.
