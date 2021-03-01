Former Avon fire chief pleads no contest to pandering obscenity involving a minor

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Avon fire chief pleaded no contest in Lorain County Common Pleas Court Monday to one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
Frank Root Jr. was arrested in October 2019.
He will be sentenced by Lorain County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Miraldi on April 19.
Root also has another court case pending in Avon Lake Municipal Court.
In September 2020, Avon police arrested Root for public indecency for allegedly urinating during daylight hours and exposing himself.
He will be back in Avon Lake Municipal Court for a pre-trial on March 9.
Root Jr. served as the Avon fire chief from Feb. 1990 until his retirement in Feb. of 2006.
He remains out on bond.
