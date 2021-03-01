Gov. DeWine expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for Ohioans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is ready to expand eligibility for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The newest guidelines were laid out by the governor during a Monday afternoon briefing.
Phase 1C of the state’s vaccination program
- Individuals with additional medical conditions that may increase risk of becoming infected
- Type 1 diabetes
- Women who are pregnant
- Bone marrow transplant recipients
- Individuals diagnosed with ALS
- Individuals who provide child care services
- Individuals who provide funeral Care services
- Active duty members of law enforcement or corrections officers
This is a developing story and will be updated.
