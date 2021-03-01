Gov. DeWine expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for Ohioans

By Chris Anderson | March 1, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 2:20 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is ready to expand eligibility for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The newest guidelines were laid out by the governor during a Monday afternoon briefing.

Phase 1C of the state’s vaccination program

  • Individuals with additional medical conditions that may increase risk of becoming infected
    • Type 1 diabetes
    • Women who are pregnant
    • Bone marrow transplant recipients
    • Individuals diagnosed with ALS
  • Individuals who provide child care services
  • Individuals who provide funeral Care services
  • Active duty members of law enforcement or corrections officers

This is a developing story and will be updated.

