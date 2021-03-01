Grand jury indicts dump truck driver who struck overhead sign in deadly I-480 accident

By Julia Bingel | March 1, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 9:23 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted the driver of the Western Star dump truck who caused a fatal accident after hitting a sign on I-480 near State Road in Cleveland.

Jacob Beard, 38, was indicted on two charges of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Daniel Ripepi, 62, was killed after the sign crashed onto his pickup truck on Sept. 24, 2020.

Dan Ripepi (right) was killed after a raised dump truck bed hit a highway sign on I-480 west, which then toppled onto Ripepi's Ford pickup truck. (Source: A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes)

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Beard was driving with the bed of his dump truck raised and it clipped the sign.

Beard will be arraigned on March 23.

