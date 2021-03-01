J.J. Watt chooses sunshine over snow, and heads to Phoenix

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It turns out, Wisconsin native J.J. Watt didn’t want to play in cold weather. Instead, the 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is headed west, to Arizona, after agreeing to a two year deal with the Cardinals on Monday.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $31 million, with $23 million guaranteed.
That’s a steep price to pay for a player who’s about to turn 32 years old, and while the future Hall of Fame defensive end did play in all 16 games in 2020, injuries held him to a total of 32 games the previous four years.
The Browns are expected to remain active in free agency, as they try to shore up the defense and add a talented pass rusher to play opposite Myles Garrett on the d-line.
