J.J. Watt chooses sunshine over snow, and heads to Phoenix

Houston Texas DE JJ Watt returned to practice Tuesday following a two-month rehab ona pectoral tear (Source: Houston Texans)
By Tony Zarrella | March 1, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 4:29 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It turns out, Wisconsin native J.J. Watt didn’t want to play in cold weather. Instead, the 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is headed west, to Arizona, after agreeing to a two year deal with the Cardinals on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $31 million, with $23 million guaranteed.

That’s a steep price to pay for a player who’s about to turn 32 years old, and while the future Hall of Fame defensive end did play in all 16 games in 2020, injuries held him to a total of 32 games the previous four years.

The Browns are expected to remain active in free agency, as they try to shore up the defense and add a talented pass rusher to play opposite Myles Garrett on the d-line.

