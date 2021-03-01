North Lawrence: Car flips, strikes residential structure and garage after two-car crash

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed and then rolled into a residential structure in North Lawrence Township after a two-car collision shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday.
One of the vehicles flipped on its roof and struck a garage and a house, according to a Facebook post by the North Lawrence Fire Department.
North Lawrence is located about eight miles Northwest of Massillon.
No injuries were reported, the post said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
The building was boarded up.
