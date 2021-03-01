Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet pattern setting up for the week ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A quiet pattern is setting up for the week ahead, which is pretty nice for early-March.
We’re forecasting dry weather from Tuesday through Friday.
Skies will vary from mostly to partly sunny each day.
Generally, temperatures will be fairly seasonable during this time, if not just below normal most days.
Expect highs in the upper 30s on Tuesday, mid 40s on Wednesday, upper 30s on Thursday, and mid 30s on Friday.
Looking ahead to next week, the week of March 8th, the weather will be warmer, with highs well into the 50s on occasion, and even a few 60s.
In the short term, tonight will be quite cold for this time of the year.
Expect overnight lows in the teens.
Typical overnight lows this time of the year are in the mid and upper 20s.
Strong winds will make it feel as if it’s in the lower teens.
