Ohio reports single-day increase of 49 COVID-19 deaths and 1,452 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health reported 17,346 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 968,874 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Monday.
The 24-hour increase of 1,452 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 49 new deaths were included in the daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.
An additional 138,592 total cases and 2,594 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 50,382 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 7,148 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.