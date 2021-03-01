Outraged Lakewood neighbors demand road safety following fatal crash

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The speed limit on Clifton Blvd is 35 miles per hour, but neighbors tell 19 News that’s not stopping cars from driving by recklessly.
“I looked out our front bedroom window, and that’s when I saw the devastating wreckage on the street behind us” said neighbor Jillian Marie.
Police say, on Feb. 21, Selena Colon was drunk and going 80 miles per hour down Clifton with her headlights off when she smashed into Max Close and Alejandro Mercado, cutting their car in half and their lives short.
On Monday, the families will privately say goodbye to the two teenage friends, while their community fights for change at the city’s council meeting.
“This is not the first accident that I have witnessed at this corner,” said Marie. “I’ve witnessed multiple accidents as well as pedestrians being struck in the crosswalk.”
Marie tells 19 News it’s not just the speeding on Clifton causing problems; it’s the blind spots created by heavy street parking and bad weather.
“The implementation of speed bumps, or a traffic stop, or even simply pushing back a ‘No parking zone’ to allow for more visibility,” said Marie.
All of these ideas she plans to share with the Lakewood City Council as she, along with her neighbors, fight for action.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.