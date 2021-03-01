Parma police officers rescue dogs from burning apartment building

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police officers rescued multiple dogs from an apartment fire last week.
The officers were first on the scene of the fire in the complex in the 5400 block of Knollwood Drive around 2 p.m. on Feb. 23.
Heavy smoke was coming out of the building when they arrived and officers begin knocking on apartment doors.
After learning dogs were trapped inside one apartment, Ptl. Patrick Cullivan and K9 handler Ptl. Thomas O’Grady forced their way inside.
One officer gathered up four puppies in a towel and the other officer grabbed a puppy in each hand.
After bringing those dogs to safety, the officers went back in and grabbed two smaller dogs that were inside a cage.
Parma firefighters said the fire was started by food left in the oven.
There were no injuries.
