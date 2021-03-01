Platform Beer Co. will talk to all employees after workers walk out of Columbus taproom

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland-based Platform Beer Co. said it plans to hold “small group conversations” with all of its employees after workers at its Columbus taproom quit Saturday.
A sign posted in the door of the Columbus location read: “The entire Platform Columbus crew has quit. The taproom is closed until further notice. Thank you!”
In a letter signed by “The entire Columbus Taproom Staff” and posted to social media, the staff said they have been overworked and underpaid, haven’t been notified of COVID-19 cases among the staff, and have had to deal with black mold in a back cooler, among other concerns.
The letter alleges that Platform’s COVID-19 protocols, including disinfecting areas after an infected person was there and using contact tracing to identify people who were exposed, were not followed.
“The tracer sheet is only being used as a device to lure customers to the taproom and give them a false sense of security,” the letter said. “We believe the measures Platform has put in place are for legal reasons only, and that the safety of the staff and public are secondary.”
The letter also alleges black mold is so prevalent in the back cooler of the Columbus taproom, employees have to use bar rags to wipe mold off cans on a regular basis.
In a Facebook post, Platform co-founders Justin Carson and Paul Benner said they’ve put the health and safety of their employees and guests first since the start of the pandemic.
“We take this action extremely seriously and we are currently gathering more information about the issues that were raised,” Carson and Benner said. “While we meet with current and former employees to learn more, we are temporarily closing our Columbus taproom.”
The co-founders said the conversations with employees will start Monday.
