Police discover body in while fighting house fire in East Cleveland
By Steph Krane | March 1, 2021 at 6:53 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 7:31 AM

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating a possible homicide after they found a body at the scene of a house fire early Monday morning, Chief Scott Gardner said.

Firefighters were called to the 12600 block of Superior Road around 2 a.m. Monday.

Once they got there, they found a fire inside one building.

Gardner said the fire may have spread to another abandoned building next door.

Firefighters breached a door to the second building and discovered a body inside.

Homicide detectives are investigating whether the death is the result of foul play.

Investigators are also looking in to the cause of the fire.

