46 pounds of marijuana seized by Ohio deputies during traffic stop (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deputies from an Ohio sheriff’s office confiscated 46 pounds of marijuana during a recent traffic stop.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a truck for speeding on State Route 2 on Sunday morning.
Deputies met with the female driver and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The driver, who initially refused to get out of the vehicle, admitted to deputies that she had two THC vape pens, but a probable cause search was still performed, the sheriff’s office said.
During the search, deputies discovered two black trash bags in the bed of the truck, which contained individual plastic bags of marijuana estimated to value approximately $55,000.
The sheriff’s office said the female suspect was booked at the Ottawa County Detention Facility.
